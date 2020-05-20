 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German govt obtains new powers to block hostile foreign takeovers in healthcare

20 May, 2020 09:23
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to Interior Minister Horst Seehofer before the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 20, 2020. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch / Pool

The government in Berlin gave itself new powers to veto hostile foreign takeover bids for German healthcare companies on Wednesday. The measure is designed to ensure a continuous supply of essential products during the coronavirus crisis.

The regulation, approved by the cabinet, will allow the government to block takeovers of makers of vaccines, precursor chemicals, medicines, protective equipment or medical machinery such as ventilators.

In the future, the government will be allowed to examine the security implications of a bid from outside the European Union as soon as the buyer holds more than 10 percent of the healthcare company’s shares. Now, the threshold is 25 percent.

The measure comes after the early stages of the coronavirus saw a run on materials believed crucial to combat Covid-19 including reported attempts by the US government to buy CureVac, a pharmaceutical start-up that was working to develop a vaccine against the disease, Reuters said.

