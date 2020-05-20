Netherlands to reopen schools in June, public transport to resume regular schedules

The Netherlands will press ahead with a further easing of lockdown measures in June due to a steady decline in the number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions, according to PM Mark Rutte.

High schools will reopen on June 2 and elementary schools will return to full schedules on June 8, Rutte said on Tuesday. The easing will take place nearly two and a half months after lockdown measures were imposed across the country of 17 million in mid-March.

Public transport will resume regular schedules, with non-medical face masks compulsory for anyone over 13 years of age. Gyms and dance venues will remain closed and large sporting events banned, probably until September 1.

“We earned the space we are getting for sticking to the guidelines,” Rutte said. “We have to stick to the rules because we know the virus can flare up again.” The number of infections from the novel coronavirus has risen by 108 to 44,249, Reuters reported. The death toll stands at 5,715, national health authorities said.