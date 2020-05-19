 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India to help millions of migrant workers leave cities as some states report rising infection rate

19 May, 2020 14:29
Migrant workers with their families wait to board buses to their home state of eastern Bihar, in Ghaziabad in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 18, 2020. © Reuters / Adnan Abidi

India will run more special trains and buses to allow millions of distressed migrant workers to leave big cities, the federal government said on Tuesday.

Workers are walking long distances to their homes in the countryside ever since PM Narendra Modi imposed a vast lockdown in March to control the spread of coronavirus, shutting down all public transportation.

After initially trying to keep workers in their cities of employment, authorities are now helping them get home. The Ministry of Home Affairs is in talks with states to run trains and buses, and set up rest stops for those on foot.

The move comes as India’s confirmed cases surged past 100,000 on Tuesday, outstripping China, where the virus emerged late last year, Reuters said. Concerns are also growing in some states over rising infections from those returning home.

