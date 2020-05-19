 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Post-Brexit free trade deal depends on EU recognizing UK ‘is a sovereign country’ – Gove

19 May, 2020 12:56
Post-Brexit free trade deal depends on EU recognizing UK ‘is a sovereign country’ – Gove
Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives at Downing Street in London, February 11, 2020. © Reuters / Hannah McKay

The United Kingdom wants a Brexit free trade deal but there exist significant differences with the European Union, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday. “The government remains committed to a deal with a free trade agreement at its core,” he told parliament.

“Success depends on the EU recognizing that the UK is a sovereign country,” Gove was quoted as saying. “There remain some areas where we have significant difference of principle – notably on fisheries, governance arrangements and the so-called level playing field,” the minister said. He also repeated that the UK would not extend the transition period.

The UK announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime on Tuesday to replace the EU’s external tariff, maintaining a 10 percent tariff on cars but cutting levies on tens of billions of dollars of supply chain imports, Reuters said.

Britain is seeking free trade agreements with countries around the world and aims to have deals in place covering 80 percent of British trade by 2022.

