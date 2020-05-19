 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Taiwan tells US ‘it is complying’ with international N. Korea sanctions

19 May, 2020 10:21
Get short URL
Taiwan tells US ‘it is complying’ with international N. Korea sanctions
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in New Taipei City, Taiwan, December 26, 2019. © Reuters / Ann Wang

Taiwan is complying with international sanctions against North Korea, a senior Taiwanese security official told the US’ deputy representative for North Korea on Tuesday, having previously been called out for breaking them.

Tsai Ming-yen, deputy secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council, told Alex Wong, the US State Department’s deputy assistant secretary for North Korea, during a teleconference that Taipei “will continue to closely cooperate with the US, and carry out and implement actions to comply with international sanctions against North Korea.”

Independent UN monitors said in 2018 that they had investigated cases of ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products in violation of sanctions, adding that the network behind the vessels was primarily based in Taiwan.

Taiwan has called on its companies to comply with UN sanctions, and in 2017 it suspended refined oil and LNG exports to North Korea, as well as clothing and textile imports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies