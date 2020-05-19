‘Deep, deep mistrust’: Warring parties in Syria agree to reconvene Geneva talks, UN envoy says

Opposing sides in Syria’s conflict have agreed to reconvene in Geneva for talks on the constitution, United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday.

He added that a lull in fighting could provide an opportunity to start healing “deep, deep mistrust” between them.

“As soon as the pandemic situation allows, they have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting,” he told reporters. The envoy did not give a date and said that a virtual meeting of the constitutional committee would not be possible.

Pedersen also repeated a message made to the UN Security Council on Monday and urged the United States and Russia to talk about a push for peace, Reuters reports.