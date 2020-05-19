 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘Deep, deep mistrust’: Warring parties in Syria agree to reconvene Geneva talks, UN envoy says

19 May, 2020 09:54
Get short URL
‘Deep, deep mistrust’: Warring parties in Syria agree to reconvene Geneva talks, UN envoy says
Ahmad Kuzbari, co-chair for the Syrian government, UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and Hadi al-Bahra, co-chair for the Syrian opposition, during a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee at the UN HQ in Geneva, Switzerland, October 31, 2019. © Reuters / Martial Trezzini / Pool

Opposing sides in Syria’s conflict have agreed to reconvene in Geneva for talks on the constitution, United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday.

He added that a lull in fighting could provide an opportunity to start healing “deep, deep mistrust” between them.

“As soon as the pandemic situation allows, they have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting,” he told reporters. The envoy did not give a date and said that a virtual meeting of the constitutional committee would not be possible.

Pedersen also repeated a message made to the UN Security Council on Monday and urged the United States and Russia to talk about a push for peace, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies