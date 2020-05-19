WHO member states agree to independent investigation of agency’s coronavirus response

Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Tuesday to an independent probe into the UN agency’s coronavirus response. Countries taking part in the WHO’s annual assembly adopted a resolution by consensus urging a joint response to the crisis. The event was held virtually for the first time.

The resolution was tabled by the European Union and called for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the international response to the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 4.8 million people and killed over 318,000, AFP said.

The investigation should include a probe into “the actions of WHO and their time-lines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to the document.

The US did not disassociate itself from the consensus as some had feared after Washington chastised the WHO after the assembly began on Monday and lashed out further against China over its role in the outbreak.