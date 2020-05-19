 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Czech authorities cite biggest jump in coronavirus cases in 4 weeks as they begin reopening economy

19 May, 2020 07:45
A woman sits on a bench in front of an empty office building, in Prague, Czech Republic, May 4, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic showed its biggest daily rise in four weeks and climbed above 100 for the first time this month, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said that 111 new cases were recorded on Monday, bringing the total in the central European country to 8,586. The ministry reported no new deaths, leaving the toll at 297, Reuters said.

Authorities have been reopening the economy in recent weeks by getting most shops back up and running along with cinemas, theatres and outdoor dining places. There are plans to let restaurants open indoor areas next week.

The government in Prague is also planning to ease travel to and from countries deemed safe from coronavirus starting June 8, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.

