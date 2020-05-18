 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Slovenia & Hungary aim to reopen border by June 1, agree on road map

18 May, 2020 12:39
An anti-government demonstration in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 8, 2020. © Reuters / Borut Zivulovic

Hungary and Slovenia have agreed on a road map towards a gradual reopening of their border by June 1, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Monday. “Restarting our economies is not possible without restarting international cooperation,” Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page.

Hungary started lifting coronavirus restrictions in Budapest from Monday. Residents returning to shops or traveling on public transport will have to wear face masks.

As of Monday, Hungary had reported 3,535 cases of coronavirus, 462 deaths and 1,400 recoveries. Slovenia had reported 1,466 cases and 104 deaths, according to Reuters.

Thousands of cyclists took over the center of Ljubljana once again on Friday to protest against Slovenia’s center-right government, a day after the authorities declared an end to the epidemic, while also loosening restrictions. Protesters claimed the government is clamping down on civil rights by attacking the media and limiting the rights of environmental groups.

