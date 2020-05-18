 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Forces allied with Libyan UN-backed govt take key military base near Tripoli, spokesman says

18 May, 2020 12:23
Central security support force carry weapons during the security deployment in the Tajura neighborhood, east of Tripoli, Libya, December 30, 2019. © Reuters / Ismail Zitouny

Forces allied with Libya’s UN-supported government said on Monday they have wrested control of a key military base on the outskirts of the country’s capital from their rivals trying to capture Tripoli.

Eastern forces’ commander Khalifa Haftar has been waging a campaign for over a year to take Tripoli from an array of militias in the west loosely linked to the administration in the capital.

Col. Mohamed Gnounou, a spokesman for the Tripoli-allied forces, said they retook the al-Waitya airbase in the city’s southwestern desert reaches, though no details were provided. A spokesman for Haftar’s forces has not immediately commented on the report, AP said. The Tripoli-allied forces had been trying for weeks to take the base, reportedly stepping up attacks by Turkish-supplied drones.

The escalation in the fighting comes despite increased international pressure on both sides to return to negotiating a political settlement and to halt the violence, much of it over concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Libya has reported at least 65 cases of the virus and three Covid-19-linked deaths.

