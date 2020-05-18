 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

China supports WHO-led review of global response to pandemic after virus is under control – Xi Jinping

18 May, 2020 11:40
Get short URL
China supports WHO-led review of global response to pandemic after virus is under control – Xi Jinping
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. © Reuters / Naohiko Hatta / Pool

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

In a video speech to the World Health Assembly, Xi said China has been open and transparent about the outbreak that first emerged in the country in late 2019, and will support an investigation conducted in an objective and impartial manner, Reuters reports.

The Chinese leader also pledged US$2 billion over two years to help with the Covid-19 response, adding that any vaccines developed against the disease by China will be made a public good.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies