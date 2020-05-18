China supports WHO-led review of global response to pandemic after virus is under control – Xi Jinping

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

In a video speech to the World Health Assembly, Xi said China has been open and transparent about the outbreak that first emerged in the country in late 2019, and will support an investigation conducted in an objective and impartial manner, Reuters reports.

The Chinese leader also pledged US$2 billion over two years to help with the Covid-19 response, adding that any vaccines developed against the disease by China will be made a public good.