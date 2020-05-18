UK ‘still in talks’ with France over quarantine exemption for visitors

Britain is still in talks with France over whether French travelers should be exempt from a requirement for a 14-day quarantine when they arrive in the United Kingdom, according to the culture minister. “Discussions are ongoing with the French on that,” Oliver Dowden told Sky News on Monday.

Britain won’t impose quarantines on travelers coming from France “at this stage,” France and Britain said earlier this month.

The two countries added that any such measure would be reciprocal and would only be imposed after mutual consultation. However, London has still not set out the full details, Reuters said.