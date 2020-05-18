UK ‘still in talks’ with France over quarantine exemption for visitors

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2020 08:42
A man takes advantage of London's empty streets to take his dog for a spin, May 8, 2020. © Reuters / Alexander Smith / File Photo

Britain is still in talks with France over whether French travelers should be exempt from a requirement for a 14-day quarantine when they arrive in the United Kingdom, according to the culture minister. “Discussions are ongoing with the French on that,” Oliver Dowden told Sky News on Monday.

Britain won’t impose quarantines on travelers coming from France “at this stage,” France and Britain said earlier this month.

The two countries added that any such measure would be reciprocal and would only be imposed after mutual consultation. However, London has still not set out the full details, Reuters said.

