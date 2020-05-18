 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Hungarian govt to table motion on May 26 to end its emergency powers – Orban aide

18 May, 2020 07:15
Get short URL
Hungarian govt to table motion on May 26 to end its emergency powers – Orban aide
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban. © Reuters / Marko Djurica

Hungary’s government will submit a proposal to parliament on May 26 to end its special coronavirus emergency powers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff was quoted by media as saying. Gergely Gulyas put a date on a similar statement by Orban on Friday, Reuters reports.

Parliament would take a few days to pass the bill, which will end the emergency powers by early June, according to Gulyas.

No end date was set when parliament gave the government permission to rule by decree in matters related to the coronavirus.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies