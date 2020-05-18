Hungarian govt to table motion on May 26 to end its emergency powers – Orban aide

Hungary’s government will submit a proposal to parliament on May 26 to end its special coronavirus emergency powers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff was quoted by media as saying. Gergely Gulyas put a date on a similar statement by Orban on Friday, Reuters reports.

Parliament would take a few days to pass the bill, which will end the emergency powers by early June, according to Gulyas.

No end date was set when parliament gave the government permission to rule by decree in matters related to the coronavirus.