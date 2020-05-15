Jordan’s king warns Israel of ‘massive conflict’ if it proceeds with West Bank annexation plans

Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned Israel of a “massive conflict” if it proceeds with plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank. Israel has vowed to annex Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley. The move could spell the end of the long-stalled peace process by making it virtually impossible to establish a viable Palestinian state.

“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean,” Jordan’s king said in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel published on Friday.

European Union foreign ministers met Friday to discuss what action the bloc might take in response to the possible Israel’s move, AP said.

The EU has already rejected the US’s Mideast plan, which would allow Israel to annex about a third of the West Bank, leaving the Palestinians with conditioned statehood in scattered territorial enclaves surrounded by Israel. Jordan has been lobbying the EU to take “practical steps” to make sure annexation doesn’t happen.