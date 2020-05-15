 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jordan’s king warns Israel of ‘massive conflict’ if it proceeds with West Bank annexation plans

15 May, 2020 18:16
PM Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement overlooking the Israeli settlement of Har Homa, located in an area of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the region's capture in the 1967 Middle East war, February 20, 2020. © Reuters / Debbie Hill / Pool / File Photo

Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned Israel of a “massive conflict” if it proceeds with plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank. Israel has vowed to annex Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley. The move could spell the end of the long-stalled peace process by making it virtually impossible to establish a viable Palestinian state.

“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean,” Jordan’s king said in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel published on Friday.

European Union foreign ministers met Friday to discuss what action the bloc might take in response to the possible Israel’s move, AP said.

The EU has already rejected the US’s Mideast plan, which would allow Israel to annex about a third of the West Bank, leaving the Palestinians with conditioned statehood in scattered territorial enclaves surrounded by Israel. Jordan has been lobbying the EU to take “practical steps” to make sure annexation doesn’t happen.

