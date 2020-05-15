 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘It would be best if intra-Afghan talks began while US still has significant military presence’ – envoy

15 May, 2020 16:24
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, signs an agreement at a ceremony between Afghanistan’s Taliban and the US in Doha, Qatar, February 29, 2020. © Reuters / Ibraheem al Omari

The United States has heard positive reports about the formation of an inclusive Afghan government, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday, adding that a new date for intra-Afghan peace talks is under discussion.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Khalilzad said it would be best if intra-Afghan talks began while there is still a significant US military presence in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

The pace of prisoner releases and disagreements over the Afghan government’s composition have both helped delay intra-Afghan talks, which were to begin on March 10 under a February 29 US-Taliban agreement for the withdrawal of US troops.

Two attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday have raised questions about whether the US peace effort may collapse. One attack, on a Kabul hospital’s maternity ward, killed 24 people, and another, at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, killed 32. Khalilzad repeated the US assessment that an affiliate of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militant group was responsible for both attacks.

