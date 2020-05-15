Czech Republic to allow gatherings of up to 300 people

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2020 14:37
A woman walks near closed Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 16, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny

The Czech Republic will take major steps to relax its coronavirus lockdown measures from May 25, as the government seeks to jump-start the economy, health officials said on Friday.

The central European country of 10.7 million people has reported fewer than 100 new cases a day throughout May. As of Friday morning, it had recorded a total of 8,352 cases of which 5,249 have recovered. It has reported 293 deaths, Reuters said.

Indoor dining and hotel stays could resume on May 25 under strict hygiene rules, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said. “After May 25, there won’t be establishments in retail which would be generally closed,” he said. From that date, gatherings of up to 300 will be allowed. The number will rise to 500 and then to 1,000 in June, when kids’ summer camps are also set to start.

Incoming foreign travelers still face restrictions, with some exceptions like business travel from EU states. The government has reopened shops in phases, with shopping malls returning this week.

