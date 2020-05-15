Czech Republic to allow gatherings of up to 300 people

The Czech Republic will take major steps to relax its coronavirus lockdown measures from May 25, as the government seeks to jump-start the economy, health officials said on Friday.

The central European country of 10.7 million people has reported fewer than 100 new cases a day throughout May. As of Friday morning, it had recorded a total of 8,352 cases of which 5,249 have recovered. It has reported 293 deaths, Reuters said.

Indoor dining and hotel stays could resume on May 25 under strict hygiene rules, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said. “After May 25, there won’t be establishments in retail which would be generally closed,” he said. From that date, gatherings of up to 300 will be allowed. The number will rise to 500 and then to 1,000 in June, when kids’ summer camps are also set to start.

Incoming foreign travelers still face restrictions, with some exceptions like business travel from EU states. The government has reopened shops in phases, with shopping malls returning this week.