Thailand reopening more businesses, shopping malls from Sunday

Thailand will begin allowing department stores, shopping malls and other businesses to reopen from Sunday as new coronavirus cases dwindle, according to the government. Stores selling electronics, furniture and office supplies will be among the businesses allowed to resume operations.

The country reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Friday, all of which were imported from overseas, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56, Reuters said.

Other businesses allowed to resume operations from Sunday include nail salons, cosmetics and clothing stores, hotel meeting rooms and convention centers. Libraries, galleries and museums are also set to reopen.

A night-time curfew will be shortened by one hour, from 11pm to 4am; it had been 10pm to 4am. Thailand first relaxed some restrictions on May 3, allowing six classes of business to reopen, including outdoor markets, barber shops and pet groomers.