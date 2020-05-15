 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thailand reopening more businesses, shopping malls from Sunday

15 May, 2020 13:46
A view of empty Ratchada Railway Night Market which usually is crowded with tourists, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 1, 2020. © Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha / File Photo

Thailand will begin allowing department stores, shopping malls and other businesses to reopen from Sunday as new coronavirus cases dwindle, according to the government. Stores selling electronics, furniture and office supplies will be among the businesses allowed to resume operations. 

The country reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Friday, all of which were imported from overseas, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56, Reuters said.

Other businesses allowed to resume operations from Sunday include nail salons, cosmetics and clothing stores, hotel meeting rooms and convention centers. Libraries, galleries and museums are also set to reopen.

A night-time curfew will be shortened by one hour, from 11pm to 4am; it had been 10pm to 4am. Thailand first relaxed some restrictions on May 3, allowing six classes of business to reopen, including outdoor markets, barber shops and pet groomers.

