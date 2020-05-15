Germany loosens quarantine restrictions for visitors from EU, Britain

The government in Berlin will loosen coronavirus quarantine rules for travelers arriving in Germany from the European Union, the Schengen passport-free zone, and Britain.

Authorities will only recommend travelers go into quarantine if they arrive from countries with elevated numbers of infections, the German interior ministry said on Friday.

A mandatory two-week quarantine still applies for travelers from countries outside the EU, Reuters reported, citing the spokesperson.

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus in Germany remained below the key threshold of 1, according to both the conventional calculation method and a new, less volatile measure, the Robert Koch Institute for Disease Control said on Thursday.