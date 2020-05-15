Germany loosens quarantine restrictions for visitors from EU, Britain

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2020 10:56
Representatives of travel agencies and the tourism industry demonstrate with a bus parade to demand financial help from the government, in Berlin, Germany, May 13, 2020. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

The government in Berlin will loosen coronavirus quarantine rules for travelers arriving in Germany from the European Union, the Schengen passport-free zone, and Britain.

Authorities will only recommend travelers go into quarantine if they arrive from countries with elevated numbers of infections, the German interior ministry said on Friday.

A mandatory two-week quarantine still applies for travelers from countries outside the EU, Reuters reported, citing the spokesperson.

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus in Germany remained below the key threshold of 1, according to both the conventional calculation method and a new, less volatile measure, the Robert Koch Institute for Disease Control said on Thursday.

