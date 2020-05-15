 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UK’s Frost says EU’s insistence on ‘unbalanced proposals’ is stalling post-Brexit talks

15 May, 2020 11:49
Get short URL
UK’s Frost says EU’s insistence on ‘unbalanced proposals’ is stalling post-Brexit talks
The UK government’s Europe adviser and chief Brexit negotiator David Frost at the start of the first round of trade-deal talks between the EU and the UK, in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2020. © Reuters / Oliver Hoslet / Pool

The United Kingdom told the European Union on Friday that it had to give ground or there would be no Brexit free-trade deal by the end of the year. “We made very little progress towards agreement on the most significant outstanding issues between us,” UK chief negotiator David Frost said.

Frost explained that “the major obstacle” to a deal was the EU’s insistence on including a set of novel and unbalanced proposals on the “level playing field” that would bind the UK to EU law or standards, Reuters said.

“As soon as the EU recognizes that we will not conclude an agreement on that basis, we will be able to make progress,” Frost said.

The EU continues to insist on fisheries arrangements and access to UK fishing waters “in a way that is incompatible with our future status as an independent coastal state,” Frost noted.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies