‘Travel bubble’: Baltic states open borders to their citizens

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia opened their common borders at midnight, creating the first “travel bubble” within the European Union. A dozen Estonian border guards removed all signs directing vehicles to stop at the border and huddled together at the roadside for cake and coffee, Reuters said.

Citizens and residents of the three Baltic nations are now free to travel within the region, though anyone entering from outside will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The Baltic Travel Bubble is an opportunity for businesses to reopen, and a glimmer of hope for the people that life is getting back to normal,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said in a statement.

The decision was taken as the EU executive seeks to coax the 27 member states to reopen internal borders and restart wider travel, albeit with safety measures.