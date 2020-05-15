 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Travel bubble’: Baltic states open borders to their citizens

15 May, 2020 09:20
‘Travel bubble’: Baltic states open borders to their citizens
Estonian police and border guards show a car driver where to go at the border crossing point between Estonia and Latvia, as travel restrictions for residents of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are lifted, in Ikla, Estonia, May 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ints Kalnins

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia opened their common borders at midnight, creating the first “travel bubble” within the European Union. A dozen Estonian border guards removed all signs directing vehicles to stop at the border and huddled together at the roadside for cake and coffee, Reuters said.

Citizens and residents of the three Baltic nations are now free to travel within the region, though anyone entering from outside will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The Baltic Travel Bubble is an opportunity for businesses to reopen, and a glimmer of hope for the people that life is getting back to normal,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said in a statement.

The decision was taken as the EU executive seeks to coax the 27 member states to reopen internal borders and restart wider travel, albeit with safety measures.

