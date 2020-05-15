Risk from imported coronavirus cases in China ‘controllable,’ 2nd-phase trials of vaccines due in July

The risk of a Covid-19 resurgence in China from “imported infections” is controllable, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday.

China reported four new coronavirus cases on the mainland on May 14, all of them locally transmitted. The country has banned most foreigners from entering since late March as the pandemic spread globally.

NHC Vice Minister Zeng Yixin also told reporters that some Covid-19 vaccines are set to complete their second-phase clinical trials in July, Reuters said.

The Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, Wuhan, said on Friday it has tested more than three million of its 11 million citizens for the coronavirus. Authorities are seeking to test all residents in an attempt to assess asymptomatic numbers after a cluster of new cases raised fears of a second wave of infections.