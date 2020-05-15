 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cafes & restaurants reopen in parts of Australia after two-month shutdown

15 May, 2020 07:29
Surfers walk along Bondi Beach amid the easing of coronavirus disease restrictions in Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2020. © Reuters / Loren Elliott

Cafes, restaurants and bars in Australia’s most populous state were reopening on Friday after a two-month shutdown under coronavirus lockdown measures. The easing of quarantine measures in New South Wales (NSW) comes just a day after the national statistics office reported unprecedented record high job losses and PM Scott Morrison warned that worse was still to come.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian cautioned people to remain vigilant and maintain social distancing. Restaurants, public pools and other businesses are allowed to reopen on the proviso they limit customers to 10 at a time.

In the Northern Territory, where coronavirus case numbers have been low and there have been no deaths, pubs are opening with no restrictions on patron numbers. There are no limits on public gatherings or house visits.

Victoria, the second most populous state, is currently retaining most of its lockdown measures.

