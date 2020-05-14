France to take reciprocal steps if Spain quarantines its travelers – official

Paris will impose reciprocal quarantine measures on visitors coming from Spain after authorities in Madrid decided to impose a 10-day quarantine on travelers from France. The statement was announced by an official at the French presidential palace on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The government in Paris wanted to avoid such measures but would take reciprocal steps if countries decided to impose quarantine measures on travelers from France, according to the official. It was not immediately clear when such a measure would take effect.

The European Union on Wednesday pushed to reopen internal borders and restart travel, although the prospects of reviving tourism ahead of the summer season were mixed.