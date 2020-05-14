France to take reciprocal steps if Spain quarantines its travelers – official

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 May, 2020 16:54
A worker removes tapes used to paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a social distance between them, in Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2020. © Reuters / Nacho Doce

Paris will impose reciprocal quarantine measures on visitors coming from Spain after authorities in Madrid decided to impose a 10-day quarantine on travelers from France. The statement was announced by an official at the French presidential palace on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The government in Paris wanted to avoid such measures but would take reciprocal steps if countries decided to impose quarantine measures on travelers from France, according to the official. It was not immediately clear when such a measure would take effect.

The European Union on Wednesday pushed to reopen internal borders and restart travel, although the prospects of reviving tourism ahead of the summer season were mixed.

