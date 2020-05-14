Israeli govt inauguration delayed until Sunday over Cabinet post disputes

The planned inauguration on Thursday of an Israeli unity government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been postponed until Sunday amid last-minute wrangling over cabinet appointments, according to an official statement.

Under a coalition deal with his former election rival, centrist Benny Gantz, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months before the former armed forces chief replaces him.

Gantz agreed to the delay in order to give Netanyahu more time to allocate cabinet posts to Likud party members, Reuters said, citing a joint statement.

The unity government deal ends more than a year of political deadlock during which three inconclusive elections were held.