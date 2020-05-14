 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli govt inauguration delayed until Sunday over Cabinet post disputes

14 May, 2020 15:59
A banner depicts Benny Gantz and Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu as part of the Blue and White party's campaign, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 17, 2020. © Reuters / Ammar Awad / File Photo

The planned inauguration on Thursday of an Israeli unity government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been postponed until Sunday amid last-minute wrangling over cabinet appointments, according to an official statement.

Under a coalition deal with his former election rival, centrist Benny Gantz, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months before the former armed forces chief replaces him.

Gantz agreed to the delay in order to give Netanyahu more time to allocate cabinet posts to Likud party members, Reuters said, citing a joint statement.

The unity government deal ends more than a year of political deadlock during which three inconclusive elections were held.

