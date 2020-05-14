 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China’s politburo: Task to prevent rebound in local coronavirus cases ‘remains arduous’

14 May, 2020 12:25
People wearing protective masks ride bycicles in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease outbreak, in the Hubei province, May 14, 2020. © Reuters / Aly Song

China’s task to prevent rebound in local coronavirus cases remains arduous, the Communist Party’s politburo said on Thursday.

The government should step up targeted prevention and control measures for clusters coronavirus cases in northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, a state television report said, citing the politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will also take more flexible measures to prevent imported coronavirus cases, the statement added.

The country will step up Covid-19 testing and screening to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus epidemic, the National Health Commission said, according to Reuters.

