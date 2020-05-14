China’s politburo: Task to prevent rebound in local coronavirus cases ‘remains arduous’

China’s task to prevent rebound in local coronavirus cases remains arduous, the Communist Party’s politburo said on Thursday.

The government should step up targeted prevention and control measures for clusters coronavirus cases in northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, a state television report said, citing the politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will also take more flexible measures to prevent imported coronavirus cases, the statement added.

The country will step up Covid-19 testing and screening to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus epidemic, the National Health Commission said, according to Reuters.