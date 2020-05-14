 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

It will ‘take months for EU travel to return to normal,’ says Irish PM Varadkar

14 May, 2020 11:49
Get short URL
It will ‘take months for EU travel to return to normal,’ says Irish PM Varadkar
Ireland's PM Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin, March 24, 2020. © Reuters / Steve Humphreys / Pool

It will be a matter of months, not weeks, before Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and travel around the European Union returns to normal, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

Ireland is part of a Common Travel Area with the United Kingdom but is not a member of the European Union’s Schengen free travel area. The country is considering strengthening public health requirements for visitors from abroad, Varadkar told parliament.

“While it is our policy to resume normal travel for business, leisure, study and visits to friends and relatives (around the EU) as soon as it is safe to do so… it will be months, not weeks, before this is possible,” Reuters quoted the PM as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies