Hungary’s govt could end emergency powers in late June, ease curbs in Budapest next week

14 May, 2020 10:56
Military police officers patrol the deserted Heroes' Square in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo

Hungary’s government could end emergency powers obtained to fight the coronavirus pandemic in late June, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday. The move will depend on the evolution of the pandemic, Gergely Gulyas added.

The government is considering an easing of restrictions in Budapest from next week due to a decline in infections, the official told an online press briefing.

The easing measures, which Gulyas did not specify, would take effect from Monday after discussions with the mayor of Budapest. Hotels outside the capital would be allowed to reopen from next week, Reuters quoted him as saying.

