Poland’s ministry extends school closures for most children

14 May, 2020 14:35
© Reuters / Kacper Pempel

Schools in Poland will stay closed for most children until June 7, an Education Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, with only day care for young children provided.

Deputy Education Minister Maciej Kopec had earlier said the closure would be extended until the end of the academic year on June 26, Reuters reported.

“At the moment, it is has not yet been decided whether students will study remotely or if they will return to full-time education in schools after June 7,” spokeswoman Anna Ostrowska told PAP.

Poland, the largest economy among the EU’s eastern states has sought in recent weeks to loosen some restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus. Restaurants and hairdressers will reopen on Monday.

