 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Japan’s plan to end emergency for 39 prefectures accepted by experts – minister

14 May, 2020 08:12
Get short URL
Japan’s plan to end emergency for 39 prefectures accepted by experts – minister
Surfers are seen off Katase Kaigan beach after government asked citizens to be more diligent on social distancing under the state of emergency in Fujisawa, south of Tokyo, Japan, April 23, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato

A panel of experts has accepted the Japanese government’s plan to end the state of emergency for 39 prefectures, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday. The 39 prefectures in which the emergency is expected to be lifted account for 54 percent of Japan’s population.

Japan was expected to lift the state of emergency across a large part of the country on Thursday but the capital, Tokyo is likely to remain under restrictions until there is a convincing containment of the coronavirus.

The world’s third-largest economy declared a nationwide state of emergency a month ago, urging citizens to reduce person-to-person contact by 80 percent in an effort to slow the pace of new coronavirus infections and ease the strain on medical services.

The country has reported 16,100 cases of the coronavirus, and 696 deaths, according to broadcaster NHK. Japan has avoided the kind of explosive epidemics seen in the US and elsewhere, but its testing has also been among the lowest, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies