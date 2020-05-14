 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Philippines evacuates 200,000 people as Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall

14 May, 2020 07:49
© Reuters / Romeo Ranoco

Authorities in Philippines started moving 200,000 people away from their homes in coastal and mountainous areas because of fears of flooding and landslides as Typhoon Vongfong made landfall on Thursday.

The typhoon, the first to hit the country this year, slammed into the eastern Philippines packing winds of 155kph and gusts of up to 190kph, according to the state weather bureau.

Social distancing measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus are likely to complicate efforts to move thousands of people into evacuation centers, such as classrooms and school gymnasiums.

The Philippines has reported more than 11,000 cases of the new coronavirus, most in the capital Manila, and more than 700 deaths, Reuters said.

