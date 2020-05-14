Philippines evacuates 200,000 people as Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall

Authorities in Philippines started moving 200,000 people away from their homes in coastal and mountainous areas because of fears of flooding and landslides as Typhoon Vongfong made landfall on Thursday.

The typhoon, the first to hit the country this year, slammed into the eastern Philippines packing winds of 155kph and gusts of up to 190kph, according to the state weather bureau.

Social distancing measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus are likely to complicate efforts to move thousands of people into evacuation centers, such as classrooms and school gymnasiums.

The Philippines has reported more than 11,000 cases of the new coronavirus, most in the capital Manila, and more than 700 deaths, Reuters said.