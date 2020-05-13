 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-army chief Ashkenazi to become Israel’s FM – Blue and White alliance

13 May, 2020 16:09
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz stands next to party co-leaders Yair Lapid and Gaby Ashkenazi following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election, in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2020. © Reuters / Corinna Kern

Former Israeli army chief Gabi Ashkenazi, who spent nearly four decades in the military, will be nominated as Israel’s next foreign minister, AFP reported Wednesday, citing his Blue and White alliance. Ashkenazi held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem ahead of his “appointment as minister of foreign affairs this coming Thursday,” said Blue and White, which is led by the incoming alternate PM Benny Gantz.

A unity government agreed between Gantz and right-wing PM Benjamin Netanyahu is due to be sworn in on Thursday evening, ending more than a year of political deadlock.

Foreign affairs was a key profile secured by Blue and White in coalition talks with Netanyahu’s Likud party, along with the defense ministry which will be led by Gantz.

Ashkenazi took part in or led a series of high-profile and sometimes controversial operations. He was army chief during Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza in 2008-2009.

