Poland to reopen hairdressers, restaurants on May 18 as ‘epidemic contained to some extent’

13 May, 2020 14:25
People enjoy good weather on the bank of Vistula river following ease of the coronavirus disease restrictions in Warsaw, Poland, May 10, 2020. © Reuters / Dawid Zuchowicz / Agencja Gazeta

Poland will reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18 as it begins easing coronavirus-linked restrictions, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

“At least to some extent we have contained the epidemic, therefore we can gradually unfreeze the economy,” Morawiecki told reporters.

The statement came a day after Poland saw its largest spike in coronavirus cases in a single day, Reuters reported.

Schools will partially reopen to provide day care for children in the first three years of primary school, the prime minister added.

