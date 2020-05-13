 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Czech Republic could open borders with Austria, Slovakia in June – Prague

13 May, 2020 14:46
Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meet at the Kramar's Villa in Prague, Czech Republic, January 16, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria could open their mutual borders as soon as June 8, allowing residents of the three countries to travel between them, PM Andrej Babis said in Prague on Wednesday.

The neighbors are thinking about how to open their borders at the start of the summer tourist season after making similar progress in controlling the coronavirus pandemic, Babis said.

“I think it could somehow work out that on June 8 or 15, our three countries would open together,” Babis said in an online interview with the Blesk newspaper website.

The three states are among at least 17 members of the Schengen area – where borders are normally invisible between 26 EU and other European countries – to have imposed emergency controls since March to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

