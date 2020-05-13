Assange’s extradition: September 7 set for resumption of delayed hearing – WikiLeaks

“A date of September 7 has been set for the resumption of Julian Assange’s delayed extradition hearing,” WikiLeaks tweeted on Wednesday. A court location has yet to be determined, it said.

A London court said on May 4 that the US extradition case against WikiLeaks founder Assange would resume in September. It had been postponed from later this month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Assange is wanted by US authorities to stand trial for conspiring to hack government computers and espionage. The extradition case began in February for a week before being adjourned until May 18 for another three weeks of arguments, Reuters said.

The Australian citizen, 48, says he could spend decades in prison if convicted, and calls the case against him political and a threat to free speech. The US says he put the lives of informants in danger by publishing secret diplomatic cables. Assange was dragged from the Ecuador embassy in London last April after spending seven years there in a bid to avoid being sent to the US.