US ‘knocks on closed door’ seeking to extend arms embargo against Iran – Russia’s UN envoy

The US cannot demand the extension of an arms embargo against Tehran since it is no longer a party to the Iran nuclear deal, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters via a video link-up.

“I do not see any reasons why [an] arms embargo should be imposed on Iran. It expires on 18 October. It was temporary,” TASS quoted Nebenzia as saying. “It was not in fact even an embargo. It is the provision where Iran is allowed to export/import armaments on the consent of the [UN] Security Council,” he noted.

Two years ago, the US “proudly announced” that it withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and closed the door behind it, the diplomat said. “Now they knock on that door and say ‘Just wait a second, we forgot to do one little thing on the JCPOA. Let us back, we will do it and leave again.’”

“In order to be able to use the instruments provided by JCPOA you first have to be a participant of the JCPOA. The US has not been an effective participant of the JCPOA for two years now,” Nebenzia said.