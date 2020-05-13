Austrian-German border to fully reopen in a month, Vienna says

Austria said on Wednesday its border with Germany will fully reopen in a month. The move is seen as one of the first big steps to reopen land borders across the EU that have been shut to fight the coronavirus.

Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is pushing for Austria’s borders with countries that have similarly low infection rates to be reopened. Vienna is working on similar two-step reopenings with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and “neighboring eastern European countries,” his office said.

“As of May 15 there will be only spot checks on the German-Austrian border. A full border opening will follow on June 15,” according to the statement. Kurz said on Tuesday that checks at the Swiss border could be eased within days. Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger told broadcaster ORF the first loosening would allow family visits and business trips.

The European Commission is expected to urge member countries on Wednesday to take gradual steps to reopen borders, Reuters reported.