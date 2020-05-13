Bulgaria to end state of emergency, gradually reopen recreational venues

Bulgaria is ending its state of emergency on Wednesday, Reuters has reported, though some restrictions will remain in place. The government will be able to declare an emergency once again if the coronavirus outbreak escalates, under a bill approved by parliament on Tuesday.

Bulgaria, which has a population of nearly seven million, has confirmed 2,023 cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths. The state of emergency was declared on March 13.

The government will now gradually reopen cinemas, museums and other recreational venues, but they will be subject to restrictions that support social distancing.

It is also allowing the re-opening of outdoor bars and outdoor restaurants, guest houses and small hotels. They must all comply with required sanitary measures. Lawmakers voted to allow state subsidies for tour operators who bring foreign holidaymakers to the country’s resorts with charter flights.