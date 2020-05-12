 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

President Ghani orders Afghan troops to switch to ‘offensive mode’ after new attacks

12 May, 2020 15:59
Get short URL
President Ghani orders Afghan troops to switch to ‘offensive mode’ after new attacks
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, January 13, 2020. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the military to move to “offensive mode” on Tuesday, shifting away from a defensive stance it had taken as part of efforts to reduce violence as the US tries to broker peace talks.

“In order to provide security for public places and to thwart attacks and threats from the Taliban and other terrorist groups, I am ordering Afghan security forces to switch from an active defense mode to an offensive one and to start their operations against the enemies,” Ghani said in a televised speech.

The comments followed a violent day in which gunmen killed 16 people at a maternity clinic in Kabul and more than 20 died in a suicide bomb attack at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reported. The Taliban have denied they were involved in the attacks.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies