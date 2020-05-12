Test or 2-week quarantine: Iceland plans to ease restrictions on international visitors’ arrivals
12 May, 2020 17:21
Iceland expects to start easing restrictions for visitors arriving from overseas no later than June 15, the government said on Tuesday.
Under a plan still being developed by the authorities, travelers would be given a choice between a test for Covid-19 upon arrival in Iceland or a two-week quarantine, Reuters reported.
“Iceland’s strategy of large-scale testing, tracing and isolating have proven effective so far,” Tourism Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir said in a statement.
Iceland has reported three new Covid-19 infections in May.