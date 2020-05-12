 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Test or 2-week quarantine: Iceland plans to ease restrictions on international visitors’ arrivals

12 May, 2020 17:21
The city of Reykjavik seen from Hallgrimskirkja church. © Reuters / Stoyan Nenov / File Photo

Iceland expects to start easing restrictions for visitors arriving from overseas no later than June 15, the government said on Tuesday.

Under a plan still being developed by the authorities, travelers would be given a choice between a test for Covid-19 upon arrival in Iceland or a two-week quarantine, Reuters reported.

“Iceland’s strategy of large-scale testing, tracing and isolating have proven effective so far,” Tourism Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir said in a statement.

Iceland has reported three new Covid-19 infections in May.

