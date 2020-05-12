Estonian MPs pass ‘Huawei law’ for telecom security reviews

Estonia’s parliament approved on Tuesday a new Electronics Communications Act to ensure security reviews for telecom gear needed in the development of future networks. The act, dubbed by lawmakers the ‘Huawei law’ in reference to the Chinese telecommunications company, leaves detailed implementation to the government and includes intelligence services among the reviewing authorities.

EU and NATO member Estonia shares the US government’s security worries over new 5G networks, Reuters said. Washington has accused Huawei of spying on the West, allegations it denies.

The act did not mention any companies by name. “We must ensure that the communication services are offered using secure technology and a reliable provider,” said Andres Metsoja, head of parliament’s defense committee.

5G networks are at the center of global security deliberations as they will host critical functions from driverless vehicles to military communications.