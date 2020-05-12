 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in hospital with Covid-19
HomeNewsline

Yemen govt forces ‘to confront armed rebellion’ in south after separatists declared self-rule

12 May, 2020 10:51
Get short URL
Yemen govt forces ‘to confront armed rebellion’ in south after separatists declared self-rule
Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces stand by a tank during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen, August 10, 2019. © Reuters / Fawaz Salman

Yemen’s forces will confront an “armed rebellion” by separatists in the south, the government said on Tuesday. It added that the group had refused to de-escalate the situation after declaring self-rule last month. The Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared self-rule in Aden and nearby areas on April 25, threatening to renew a conflict with the Saudi-backed government, its nominal ally in a coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis.

Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hadhrami said the STC had refused calls from the government and the international community to reverse its declaration. The army will do “everything necessary to preserve the state, its institutions, and the safety of its citizens,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

Hadhrami urged the group to implement the Riyadh pact, a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia in November to defuse tension after the STC briefly took over Aden in August.

STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi called for southern forces to be “ready” on Monday, urging people in the region to “defend their national gains.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies