Yemen govt forces ‘to confront armed rebellion’ in south after separatists declared self-rule

Yemen’s forces will confront an “armed rebellion” by separatists in the south, the government said on Tuesday. It added that the group had refused to de-escalate the situation after declaring self-rule last month. The Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared self-rule in Aden and nearby areas on April 25, threatening to renew a conflict with the Saudi-backed government, its nominal ally in a coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis.

Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hadhrami said the STC had refused calls from the government and the international community to reverse its declaration. The army will do “everything necessary to preserve the state, its institutions, and the safety of its citizens,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

Hadhrami urged the group to implement the Riyadh pact, a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia in November to defuse tension after the STC briefly took over Aden in August.

STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi called for southern forces to be “ready” on Monday, urging people in the region to “defend their national gains.”