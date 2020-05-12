 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Lockdown has reduced number of asylum seekers, but coronavirus in conflict areas ‘may push more people to EU’

12 May, 2020 09:36
Get short URL
Lockdown has reduced number of asylum seekers, but coronavirus in conflict areas ‘may push more people to EU’
Migrants walk on the field near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 4, 2020. © Reuters / Marko Djurica

The coronavirus lockdown has so far reduced the number of asylum seekers able to reach Europe, according to the European Union’s asylum agency. However, the EASO border agency warned that the pandemic could lead to a bigger wave in the future if it brings turmoil to the Middle East and North Africa.

With global travel all but grounded, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said that in March the bloc logged only about half as many asylum claims as in February. Illegal crossings into Europe halved from February to March, it added.

The Malta-based EASO said coronavirus outbreaks in the Middle East and North Africa could potentially cause food shortages, destabilize security and strengthen the hand of militant groups. That could lead to “increases in asylum-related migration in the medium term,” the statement said.

After more than one million asylum seekers arrived in the EU in 2015, the bloc cracked down on immigration, Brussels also provided aid to Turkey and Libya to shut down the main routes used by migrants. UN data shows that fewer than 123,000 people made it to the bloc last year and just 22,000 so far this year, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies