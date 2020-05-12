Suicide blast at funeral of Afghan police commander in Nangarhar ‘kills, wounds dozens’ – reports

Some 40 people are believed “to have been killed or wounded” in a suicide blast on Tuesday at the funeral of a police commander in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the local government. The attacker detonated his explosives in the middle of the ceremony, Khogyani said.

At least 10 people were killed in the attack, TASS said, citing a report by Afghanistan’s Ariana News TV channel.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Nangarhar, a province near the Pakistan border, has long been a stronghold for both Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Taliban militants and has witnessed some of the hardest fighting in recent years.