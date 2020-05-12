 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Suicide blast at funeral of Afghan police commander in Nangarhar ‘kills, wounds dozens’ – reports

12 May, 2020 08:41
Afghan National Army soldiers inspect a car at a security checkpoint in Surkh-Rod district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, February 23, 2020. © Reuters / Parwiz

Some 40 people are believed “to have been killed or wounded” in a suicide blast on Tuesday at the funeral of a police commander in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the local government. The attacker detonated his explosives in the middle of the ceremony, Khogyani said.

At least 10 people were killed in the attack, TASS said, citing a report by Afghanistan’s Ariana News TV channel.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Nangarhar, a province near the Pakistan border, has long been a stronghold for both Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Taliban militants and has witnessed some of the hardest fighting in recent years.

