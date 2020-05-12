Spanish govt orders 2-week quarantine for incoming travelers on May 15-24

The government in Madrid has ordered a two-week quarantine for all travelers coming into Spain from May 15 in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Incoming travelers will have to remain indoors and will only be allowed to go outside for grocery shopping, health center visits and in “situations of need,” according to an official order published on Tuesday.

The quarantine has been enforced for all travelers entering the country between May 15 and at least May 24, when the state of emergency is due to end.

The quarantine order can be extended jointly with possible state of emergency extensions, Reuters said. Spain has so far extended its restrictions four times since mid-March.