Kiev won’t reciprocate to Georgia’s move and recall ambassador after Saakashvili headed Ukraine’s reform body

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday described as a mistake the decision of the Georgian government to recall its ambassador.

Teimuraz Sharashenidze, Georgia’s envoy to Ukraine, was recalled from Kiev for consultations after Mikheil Saakashvili, the fugitive ex-president of Georgia, who faces embezzlement charges at home, was appointed the head of the executive committee of reforms in Ukraine.

Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine, Zelensky said, adding that the decision to appoint the former Georgian leader was “the inner policy” of Ukraine.

Kiev will not recall its ambassador from Tbilisi, Zelensky said, “because the relations between our countries [have existed] longer than any leadership of any country.”