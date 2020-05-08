 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Kiev won’t reciprocate to Georgia’s move and recall ambassador after Saakashvili headed Ukraine’s reform body

8 May, 2020 15:12
Get short URL
Kiev won’t reciprocate to Georgia’s move and recall ambassador after Saakashvili headed Ukraine’s reform body
Georgia’s former president, Mikheil Saakashvili, in Kiev, Ukraine, April 24, 2020. © Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday described as a mistake the decision of the Georgian government to recall its ambassador.

Teimuraz Sharashenidze, Georgia’s envoy to Ukraine, was recalled from Kiev for consultations after Mikheil Saakashvili, the fugitive ex-president of Georgia, who faces embezzlement charges at home, was appointed the head of the executive committee of reforms in Ukraine.

Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine, Zelensky said, adding that the decision to appoint the former Georgian leader was “the inner policy” of Ukraine.

Kiev will not recall its ambassador from Tbilisi, Zelensky said, “because the relations between our countries [have existed] longer than any leadership of any country.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies