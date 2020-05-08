 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Switzerland to lift some curbs on migration from Europe, considers opening borders with neighbors

8 May, 2020 13:53
A protection mask is added on a tram driving in front of the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland May 8, 2020. © Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann

The Swiss government will further ease curbs on migration from Europe while considering opening borders with neighbors, the government said on Friday.

As migration resumes, initial steps will include processing a backlog of applications from people seeking work in Switzerland. For Swiss citizens as well as for those from the European Union, family reunification in Switzerland should also be possible again, Reuters reports.

“The controls at the border will continue,” the government said. “Border crossings will be opened in consultation with the domestic and foreign partner authorities.”

Bern also said it would this month test a voluntary contact-tracing app for smartphones, meant to alert people if they have been too near people who test positive for the new coronavirus.

