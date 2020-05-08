 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 May, 2020 12:14
China will work ‘to prevent rebound of coronavirus outbreak’ amid pressure from imported cases
Cars drive along Linjiang Avenue after lockdown in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's novel coronavirus disease outbreak, is lifted, in Hubei province, China, April 9, 2020. © Reuters / Aly Song

China will “resolutely prevent” a rebound of the coronavirus outbreak as the country faces mounting pressure from imported cases, state television reported on Friday, quoting a top level meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

Beijing will work to improve its capability in terms of responding to major public health emergencies, according to the report.

The country will gradually reopen cinemas, museums and other recreational venues, the state council said earlier in the day, as the coronavirus “has passed its peak” in China.

The reopening of those places will be subject to restrictions including reservations and a limit on numbers attending, Reuters said, citing the cabinet’s statement.

