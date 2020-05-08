China will work ‘to prevent rebound of coronavirus outbreak’ amid pressure from imported cases

China will “resolutely prevent” a rebound of the coronavirus outbreak as the country faces mounting pressure from imported cases, state television reported on Friday, quoting a top level meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

Beijing will work to improve its capability in terms of responding to major public health emergencies, according to the report.

The country will gradually reopen cinemas, museums and other recreational venues, the state council said earlier in the day, as the coronavirus “has passed its peak” in China.

The reopening of those places will be subject to restrictions including reservations and a limit on numbers attending, Reuters said, citing the cabinet’s statement.