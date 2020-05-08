 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pandemic unleashing ‘tsunami of hate and xenophobia,’ UN chief says

8 May, 2020 12:51
Get short URL
Pandemic unleashing ‘tsunami of hate and xenophobia,’ UN chief says
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Berlin, Germany, November 26, 2019. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering” and appealed for an all-out effort to end hate speech globally.

“Journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers and human rights defenders are being targeted simply for doing their jobs,” he said. Migrants and refugees “have been vilified as a source of the virus – and then denied access to medical treatment,” the UN chief added.

Guterres called on political leaders to show solidarity with all people, and on educational institutions to focus on “digital literacy,” AP said.

The global appeal to address and counter Covid-19-related hate speech follows his April 23 message calling the coronarivus pandemic “a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies