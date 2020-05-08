Pandemic unleashing ‘tsunami of hate and xenophobia,’ UN chief says

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering” and appealed for an all-out effort to end hate speech globally.

“Journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers and human rights defenders are being targeted simply for doing their jobs,” he said. Migrants and refugees “have been vilified as a source of the virus – and then denied access to medical treatment,” the UN chief added.

Guterres called on political leaders to show solidarity with all people, and on educational institutions to focus on “digital literacy,” AP said.

The global appeal to address and counter Covid-19-related hate speech follows his April 23 message calling the coronarivus pandemic “a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.”