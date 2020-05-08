‘Second phase’: Denmark to reopen museums and cinemas from June 8

Danish museums, amusement parks and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 8, the government said on Friday. It had struck a deal with parliament on how restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 could be eased further. Shopping malls, schools for the oldest students and restaurants will be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks, as the country enters the second phase of reopening after curbing the spread of the virus.

So far, 10,083 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country of 5.8 million people, and 514 have died of the disease, Reuters said.

In the third phase of its reopening plan, Denmark will also increase the maximum number of people allowed to meet in public to between 30 and 50 – up from a 10-person limit.

The third reopening phase would only take place if the number of infected and those hospitalized did not “increase more than expected,” according to the prime minister’s office. Nightclubs, music venues and gyms would remain shut until the fourth phase of the reopening, which is expected to start at the beginning of August.