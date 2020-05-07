 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump speaks with Putin by phone, offers to send coronavirus medical aid to Russia – Kremlin

7 May, 2020 15:32
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo

US President Donald Trump offered to send medical aid to Russia to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said, after a telephone call between the US leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The two presidents also discussed global oil markets, noting their support for last month’s output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, which they said had helped stabilize oil prices, according to the statement.

As well as discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders discussed the US’s desire for arms control, the White House said. “President Trump reaffirmed that the US is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race,” according to Judd Deere, its deputy press secretary.

Trump also spoke with Putin “to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day,” Deere said.

